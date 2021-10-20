Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $11,931,042.80 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $168.73. The stock had a trading volume of 536,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,774. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Elastic by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after purchasing an additional 720,978 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,389,000 after purchasing an additional 611,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $83,856,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

