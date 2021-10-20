Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,383 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ECM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,168.60 ($15.27).

LON ECM opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,073.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047.38.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

