Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

