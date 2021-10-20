Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $134,000.

EMQQ stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $81.73.

