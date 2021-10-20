Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 125.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 549,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 374,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,983,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,589,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

