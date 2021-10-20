Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

