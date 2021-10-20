Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.25 ($10.88) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.16 ($10.77).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

