ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.78

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 1885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on E shares. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $9,988,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $2,231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

