Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

ESI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.25. 250,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$212.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

