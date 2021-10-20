Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,600 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 407.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 379,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after buying an additional 222,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -665.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

