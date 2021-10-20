Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after buying an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 167,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

