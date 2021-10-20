Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 13,078 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

