Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Insider Manoussos Perros Sells 11,974 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.88.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
