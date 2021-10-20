Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Insider Manoussos Perros Sells 11,974 Shares

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 854,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.88.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.