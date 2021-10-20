Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 29th.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.