Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 29th.
NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
