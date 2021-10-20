Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.96

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 2533875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of -121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

