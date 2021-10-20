Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

