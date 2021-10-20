Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $494.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equity Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 149.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Equity Bancshares worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

