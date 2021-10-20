Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 6.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Etsy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

ETSY traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.95. 37,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,370. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

