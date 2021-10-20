Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,843,000 after purchasing an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 905,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.35. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,935. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

