Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0640 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $7,364.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

