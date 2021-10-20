Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 75.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

