FCA Corp TX Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 21.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 117.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. 105,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258,377. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

