FCA Corp TX Reduces Stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

FCA Corp TX trimmed its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 258,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 66,315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 7,343,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 119,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,143. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

