FCA Corp TX Reduces Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

FCA Corp TX reduced its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets comprises 1.1% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.36% of Ingles Markets worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,626. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

