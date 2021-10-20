FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 175,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FedNat stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. FedNat has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $42.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.86.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedNat by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

