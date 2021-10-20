Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, October 8th.

FEEXF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

