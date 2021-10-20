Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,083.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.