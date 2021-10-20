Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 326,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

