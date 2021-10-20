Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,441. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.