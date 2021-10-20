Financial Advisors Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.74.

BIIB traded up $4.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.