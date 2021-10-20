Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.30. 59,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,279. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.