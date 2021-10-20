First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

