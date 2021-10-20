First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.
Shares of FMBI opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.
A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
