First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of FMBI opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

