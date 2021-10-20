First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $211.12 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

