First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.38. 47,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 144,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 178,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $672,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.