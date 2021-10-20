First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RNEM opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

