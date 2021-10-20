First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000.

RNMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

