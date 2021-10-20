FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after purchasing an additional 273,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $37.27. 74,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

