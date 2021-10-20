Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Fiverr International reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $196.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -178.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,349,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 140.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

