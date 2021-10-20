Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) rose 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.13 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price target on Flow Traders and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09.

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

