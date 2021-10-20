Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.06% of YETI worth $84,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $29,056,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of YETI by 297.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 251,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 103.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 224,868 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after buying an additional 223,250 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

