Fmr LLC Buys 324,601 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,601 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $80,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

