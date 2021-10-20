Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,058,820 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of ImmunoGen worth $75,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $15,178,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 45.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 575,562 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

