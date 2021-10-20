Fmr LLC Grows Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149,682 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 12.00% of BowX Acquisition worth $83,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,204 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BowX Acquisition by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BOWX opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.