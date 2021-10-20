Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.62% of The Toro worth $72,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.77 and a one year high of $118.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

