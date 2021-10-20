Fmr LLC Sells 137,272 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,272 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $77,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

