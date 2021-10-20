Fmr LLC Sells 39,322 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,322 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $78,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $641,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

