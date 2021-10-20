Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

FOCS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. 399,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,712. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

