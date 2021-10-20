Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Foot Locker stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

