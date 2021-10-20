Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys 207,200 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 140.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

